Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Red Raiders

Three Sooners posted double-doubles as Oklahoma cruised past Northwestern State, 88-45, in Norman on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to open a four-game home swing. Madi Williams, Skylar Vann and Aubrey Joens all posted double-digit points and rebounds in the win, becoming the first Sooner trio to tally double-doubles in the same game since Danielle Robinson, Carlee Roethlisberger and Joanna McFarland did so in an NCAA Tournament win over Miami in 2011. In addition, Oklahoma (6-1) grabbed 65 rebounds, outrebounding the Lady Demons by 40 boards, the largest margin since a plus-45 margin vs. Oral Roberts in 2003.

NORMAN, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO