Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Red Raiders

 3 days ago
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Three Double-Doubles Power OU To 43-Point Win

Three Sooners posted double-doubles as Oklahoma cruised past Northwestern State, 88-45, in Norman on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to open a four-game home swing. Madi Williams, Skylar Vann and Aubrey Joens all posted double-digit points and rebounds in the win, becoming the first Sooner trio to tally double-doubles in the same game since Danielle Robinson, Carlee Roethlisberger and Joanna McFarland did so in an NCAA Tournament win over Miami in 2011. In addition, Oklahoma (6-1) grabbed 65 rebounds, outrebounding the Lady Demons by 40 boards, the largest margin since a plus-45 margin vs. Oral Roberts in 2003.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say...
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

OU planning two huge new projects

Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Tulsa King series shows off OKC

To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City

One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma

With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
DEL CITY, OK
