Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Football: Westgate’s success on the field helped by team chemistry
The Westgate Tigers, the defending 4A State Champions, play in the Division One Non-Select semi-finals on Friday. Their opponent: Destrehan. In this bracket, Westgate is the lone representative from the Acadiana Area. In all, just seven teams remain in the playoffs. Tigers’s Head Coach Ryan Antoine says this team has gotten better as the season […]
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
Lynnville-Sully boys hammer BGM in season opener
BROOKLYN — Lynnville-Sully’s boys basketball team made more than half of its shots from the floor and turned the ball over just nine times during a dominating win over BGM on Tuesday night. Three Hawks scored in double-figures and five put in at least eight points and L-S...
Prep Football: Notre Dame faces St. Charles in D3 Select Semi-Finals for a 3rd year in a row
High School football semi-finals and seven Acadiana area schools. One of which is the Notre Dame Pios. They play in the Division 3 Select playoffs on Friday against St. Charles Catholic from Laplace, LA. The Pios facing the Comets for the 3rd straight year in the semi-finals. SCC has won the previous two meetings. But, […]
Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
NOLA.com
St. Paul's senior Landry Barker leads the Wolves on the mat
St. Paul's wrestling has wasted little time establishing the Wolves as the early front-runner in St. Tammany Parish. The Wolves are undefeated in their first eight meets, and St. Paul's has never been beaten at the St. Tammany Parish Wrestling Championships that take place on Jan. 28, 2023, at Mandeville High.
Comments / 0