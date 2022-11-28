ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newton Daily News

Lynnville-Sully boys hammer BGM in season opener

BROOKLYN — Lynnville-Sully’s boys basketball team made more than half of its shots from the floor and turned the ball over just nine times during a dominating win over BGM on Tuesday night. Three Hawks scored in double-figures and five put in at least eight points and L-S...
SULLY, IA
247Sports

Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe

Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
STARKVILLE, MS
NOLA.com

St. Paul's senior Landry Barker leads the Wolves on the mat

St. Paul's wrestling has wasted little time establishing the Wolves as the early front-runner in St. Tammany Parish. The Wolves are undefeated in their first eight meets, and St. Paul's has never been beaten at the St. Tammany Parish Wrestling Championships that take place on Jan. 28, 2023, at Mandeville High.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

