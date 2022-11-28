ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lady Chaps continue home winning streak

By David Collier
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cucG_0jPYTBpt00

LUBBOCK, Texas -Lubbock Christian used a second-half surge to top Western Colorado, 51-38, Sunday at Rip Griffin Center.

The 16th-ranked Lady Chaps held the Mountaineers to three second-half field goals to help extend their home winning streak to 107 straight, which actively leads NCAA women’s basketball.

After trailing 12-11 after the first quarter, LCU used a 7-0 run, which started with a Whitney Cox layup to take their first lead of the game, but it was shortlived.

Western Colorado’s Rachel Cockman and Emmery Wagstaff combined to score 21 first-half points to give the Mountaineers a 25-24 lead at the break.

The second half was all Lady Chaps. LCU opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Western Colorado was held without a third-quarter field goal, and the Lady Chaps led 40-31 heading to the fourth.

Maci Maddox led the Lady Chaps with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Audrey Robertson also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Grace Foster, who had nine second-half rebounds, finished with 12 to go along with nine points.

Lubbock Christian improved to 3-0 all-time against Western Colorado.

The Lady Chaps open Lone Star Conference play against Oklahoma Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rip Griffin Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Texas Tech's OT comeback vs. Oklahoma was the most improbable win of the season

I've tracked every FBS game over the past two seasons -- 1,733 and counting -- across five statistics to see how often they correlate with winning: rushing yards, passing yards, scoring first, leading at halftime, and winning turnovers. Those 1,733 games have taught us that some correlate more than others: a halftime lead puts you on the path to victory around 80 percent of the time, while out-passing your opponent is closer to a coin flip (60 percent) than a certainty.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Jasmine Shavers receives Big 12 recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, a Lady Raiders has received Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. Jasmine Shavers picked up the award on Monday after averaging 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in back-to-back Texas Tech wins at the Las Vegas Invitational. The Mesquite native scored 13 points on seven field goal […]
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Thoughts After 6 Games

Given that there’s still one more day before Texas Tech plays against Georgetown, I thought I’d take a look into some numbers for Texas Tech, more so than what I typically write in a preview. Let’s go to T-Rank. For the next 6 games, they will all...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two local teams top latest TABC rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey isn’t the only local team ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday. New Home jumps Gruver for the top spot in Class 2A after a 6-2 start to the season. The Lady Leopards have company in the Top 5. Sundown (5-0) is ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech’s men’s tennis coach resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was a privilege to serve under the best athletics director […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

9 Bowl Game Matchups I’d Love to See for the Red Raiders

There are four or five Bowl games that the Red Raiders could potentially be announced as participants in, but there are really just three with a realistic chance of happening. Last week, I thought the Texas Bowl would be the most likely, but with an Oklahoma State loss, the Red Raiders sit alone in 4th place in the Big 12.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
LUBBOCK, TX
casualhoya.com

Hoyas Notebook 11/29: Ewing talks ahead of Texas Tech

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing met with media over a video call Tuesday morning before he and his team travel to Lubbock, Texas. The Hoyas of course take on Texas Tech in the annual Big 12-Big East Battle on Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. It could also be called the Mac McClung Bowl I guess.
LUBBOCK, TX
northcountydailystar.com

Two Local Boxers Set to Compete on the National Stage.

Two boxers from the Vista Boxing Club will compete next week on the national stage. 13-year-old Uleena Torres and 10-year-old Victor “Tony Boy” Villagomez will compete in Lubbock, Texas alongside 2,500 athletes at the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships. For Torres and Villagomez, this will mark their first...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

HALFTIME: Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 23

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech looked to send 20-plus seniors out with a win in their final home game Saturday night against Oklahoma at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech opened the game with a Jordan Brown 67-yard kickoff return, but Sarodorick Thompson fumbled a pitch on the first offensive play, and Oklahoma recovered. The Sooners took […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FINAL: Texas Tech 51, Oklahoma 48

LUBBOCK, Texas – In the final game of the regular season, Texas Tech accomplished a first in the program’s history. With Saturday’s 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma, the Red Raiders beat the Sooners and Texas Longhorns in the same season for the first time ever. After Oklahoma took a 48-45 lead with 4:04 remaining, the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech receives transformational gift, renames College of Architecture

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Chris and Robin Huckabee, alumni and long-time supporters of Texas Tech University, have made a generous donation to the College of Architecture. The gift was made on behalf of the Huckabee family in honor of their father, Tommie J. Huckabee, and his contributions to the architectural industry and education.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Red Raiders drop opener at Maui Invitational

MAUI, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defense faced its stiffest test of the season on Monday, and Creighton proved to be too much down the stretch at the Maui Invitational, handing Texas Tech a 76-65 loss. “Creighton’s just a very, very good basketball team,” head coach Mark Adams said. “They are extremely efficient and their guys […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy