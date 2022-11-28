Read full article on original website
Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going
Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
Lynette Ballance Waller: 1955 to 2022
Lynette Ballance Waller, 67, of Ocracoke, died Monday, Nov. 28, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. Born July 11, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Amber Hardison and Elisha Everett Ballance. Lynette earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Campbell University and taught high...
Events on Ocracoke Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
Medicare workshop: Learn more about various Medicare plans and benefits. Beneficiaries will also have the opportunity to explore and sign up for 2023 Part D plans during open enrollment. 10 am to 1 pm. Lunch provided but register by calling Teresa Adams at 252-921-0053 or emailing tadams@hydecountync.gov. Ocracoke School kindness...
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament gives big money on Giving Tuesday
— It seemed appropriate that on Giving Tuesday officials with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced it was donating $1 million to 32 organizations that benefit Carteret County. This is the second year in a row the tournament has been able to donate $1 million, according to Tommy Bennett,...
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
“Son of a preacher man” to become next county sheriff
Scott Hammonds is “humbled and grateful” to have been elected as Beaufort County’s next sheriff and to be sheriff “over a county that is safe from many of the nation’s problems,” he said. Having grown up “the son of a preacher man” as he...
Drug arrest made in Walmart parking lot
– A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a local retailer following a report of possible drug activity Nov. 22. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit was conducting undercover surveillance of the parking lot area of Walmart, located at 300 N.C. Highway 24, Morehead City, when deputies located two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot area.
Superintendent names new Down East Middle, Smyrna Elementary Schools principal
SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary Schools. Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis...
Comments sought draft regional resilience portfolios
The public has until Monday, Dec. 5, to comment on nine draft regional resilience portfolios that include five to 10 prioritized project descriptions. The draft portfolios for nine councils of government regions are an initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment, or RISE, Program.
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
Man charged after drugs found in vehicle, home
A Plymouth man jailed on drug trafficking charges last week posted $75,000 bond to secure his release before the end of the day. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Antoine Dewarren Purvis, 37, was taken into custody at his residence at 712 Washington Street about noon Tuesday, November 22, after sheriff’s investigators and state agents arrived at the location to serve a warrant based on previous drug buys at the location.
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
