Tennessee State

Olivia Spears Named Tennessee Department of Health Assistant Commissioner For Legislative Affairs

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Olivia Spears, Esq., has been appointed assistant commissioner for legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Health. Spears will direct and oversee the department’s legislative efforts and initiatives.

‘’Olivia has been a great addition to our team and I’m excited to have her in this new role leading the department’s important legislative work,’’ said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP.

Spears served as TDH’s legislative liaison prior to her appointment as TDH assistant commissioner. Spears previously worked for the Tennessee General Assembly’s Office of Legal Services and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

‘’I’m proud to be among such a dedicated and talented group of professionals and contributing to TDH’s mission of improving the health and prosperity for all Tennesseans,” Spears said.

Spears earned her Juris Doctor from Belmont University College of Law, in Nashville, Tenn., and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

