Colorado State

realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

How to run for Denver mayor — it may be easier than you think

This time next year, Denver will have a new sitting mayor. The field of candidates is already crowded — 21 people have filed paperwork announcing their intentions to run for the office. In coming days, the Denver Gazette will publish a complete list of candidates. Denver Mayor Michael B....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Denver council members oppose to Park Hill Golf Course Development

Though united in opposition, two Denver City Council members Monday night were set against publishing the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan for differing reasons. District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann voted against the bill, which appeared before council for the first time. The proposed redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has been a contentious issue since Westside Investment Partners Inc. submitted an initial plan in July. Since then, plans have evolved to include 55 acres of mixed...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver opens recreation center as emergency overnight shelter

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced Tuesday the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave., will be opened as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver residents experiencing homelessness. The recreation center will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. During daylight hours, all Denver recreation centers...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver City Council approves $65,000 settlement for activist's 2018 arrest

Denver's City Council approved paying $65,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by activist Eric Brandt stemming from a 2018 arrest on the 16th Street Mall. On the day of a court appearance in September 2018 for two other activists who had been arrested for accusations of disturbing the peace, Brandt walked down the mall, protesting Denver's urban camping ban and shouting expletives at a group of Denver police officers.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A fiscal fail safe at Colorado’s Capitol | Denver Gazette

It can take years in office for a lot of politicians to mature when it comes to spending the public’s money. For the handful of Colorado lawmakers appointed to the state legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, the transformation takes only days. Lawmakers who were hardly known as penny...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

