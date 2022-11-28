New Luxury Detached Homes, Managed by Mark-Taylor, Available for Rent in Laveen

Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Affordable 8×20 Tiny House on Skids
Affordable tiny homes are tough to come by with all this inflation, but this tiny house on skids built by Cargo Cabins offers a full-time living option for just $27,000!. There’s no loft, but rather a futon allows the main room to go from living space to bedroom. A galley kitchen gives you a spot to prep food, and there’s a bathroom in the back with a residential toilet and tiled shower. What do you think of this design?
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
CONTEMPORIST
Placing The Desk Behind The Bed Creates A Workspace And Headboard
Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting has designed the Cave Suites Milos, that’s located in Plaka, Greece. The rooms have a bed that’s centrally located within the room, with a sofa built-in along the wall. The bed’s wood headboard extends at the top to become a desk, creating a...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their $20,000 Party Box Truck Tiny House with a Lift Bed
Mark had been doing vanlife for years when he met Marina and ended up moving into a house with her. Cue the lockdowns of 2020 and both of them were ready to get out! So they built out a van, then another van, and eventually this incredible box truck that doubles as party central when it gets dark.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
This $24 Million English Manor Was Built in 1686. Now It Has Its Own Helipad.
If you’ve ever wanted to be the Lord or Lady of your very own manor, then you’ll feel right at home inside this English country estate. Dubbed Edgeworth Manor, the Grade II-listed property is set on 56 sprawling acres in the picturesque Cotswolds. Surrounded by sweeping lawns and lush Victorian gardens, the oldest part of the country house dates back to 1686 and takes its name from the idyllic wooded valley it overlooks. Now listed for a cool £20 million ($24 million) with Savills and Knight Frank, the stately Manor comprises nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and a whopping 19,494 square feet of living space. “A...
housebeautiful.com
Inside this 17th century Welsh cottage with its own swimming pool
If you dream of escaping to the Welsh countryside then you're in luck, because this 17th century thatched cottage has just entered the property market. Upper Porthkerry Farm, nestled in the heart of Glamorgan, has all the charm you would expect to find in a Grade II listed farmhouse. If its sweeping, wrap-around driveway doesn't win you over, then the water-reed thatched roof and sweet bonnet porch will instead.
yankodesign.com
This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need
Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
Comments / 0