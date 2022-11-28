Read full article on original website
Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week
Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both coaches’ opening statements for the 6A media availably below.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Division I Class 3A. East Nashville vs...
Cincinnati Takes Down the Titans at Nissan Stadium
Titans- 16 Joe Burrow and the Bengals (7-4) stop Derrick Henry and leave Nashville with a win. The Titans (7-4) were able to put scoring drives together but could not complete a second-half comeback. This was a rematch of a playoff matchup where the Bengals were able to end Tennessee’s season last year.
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
Hydration Therapy Clinic Vida-Flo to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday, December 19 at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2022) Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Thirty-one-year-old Kassa was reported missing in...
OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss
Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
New RC Veterans Community Center Provides Resources and Connections
Dan Lipinski, a former member of the United State House of Representatives, once said, “…[L]et us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.” That is exactly what the Rutherford County Veterans Community Center does (RCVCC).
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato
Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC
Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December. Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.
OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock
Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School...
OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett
Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County. Wade served in the United States Air Force. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha...
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald
Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler. Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford
Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey
Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor. Mrs. Stacey was a...
