Dan Lipinski, a former member of the United State House of Representatives, once said, “…[L]et us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.” That is exactly what the Rutherford County Veterans Community Center does (RCVCC).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO