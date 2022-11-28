ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon ‘SIX’ Makes Nashville Debut Feb. 21-26 at TPAC

The hit musical SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Feb. 21-26, 2023. The Tony Award®-winning musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.
NASHVILLE, TN
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee

Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars

Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season. 1Dream Nashville. 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville. Opens 4 pm daily. Dream Nashville unwraps Buddy’s Bar, an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Photo of the Week: November 28, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato

Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
MURFREESBORO, TN
New RC Veterans Community Center Provides Resources and Connections

Dan Lipinski, a former member of the United State House of Representatives, once said, “…[L]et us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.” That is exactly what the Rutherford County Veterans Community Center does (RCVCC).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
NASHVILLE, TN
Friendship Christian and Nashville Christian to Face off in Chattanooga for the Division II A State Title Game

Friendship Christian (12-0) and Nashville Christian (10-2) have had history winning state titles throughout the history of their programs. Friendship has not won the championship since 2017 when they defeated DCA. They played them in the first round of the playoff and won in overtime. The Commanders have beaten everybody they played this season which has been their best regular season result in a few years.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss

Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Country Artist Ernest Releases New Song About Logan’s Roadhouse, Shares What He is Thankful For this Year

Nashville native and country artist, Ernest has written several number one hits. You might recognize his songs – Morgan Wallen,“More Than My Hometown”; Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”; Chris Lane,“Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s” but there’s a new song out now that maybe you haven’t heard yet.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Symphony Performs Two Nights with Iconic Jazz Trumpeter and Composer Chris Botti

Nashville Symphony is excited to welcome Chris Botti back to the Schermerhorn for two nights of lush, melodic, genre-defying selections. Over the past three decades, this award-winning artist has recorded and performed with the best in music, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved and dedicated musicians working today. Tickets for the November 29 and 30 performances are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/chrisbotti.
NASHVILLE, TN
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee

November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James

Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith

Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey

Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor. Mrs. Stacey was a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

