Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Long Island Nets’ five-game winning streak comes to a close

The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, saw their five-game win streak come to an end on Monday, Nov. 28. After winning five consecutive road games, the College Park Skyhawks bested the Nets by a score of 124-101. The Nets were extremely short-handed for...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
WASHINGTON, DC
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
