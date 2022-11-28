Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' gritty win over the Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Magic Starting 5: Markelle Fultz Returning Tonight vs. Hawks
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Washington Square News
Long Island Nets’ five-game winning streak comes to a close
The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, saw their five-game win streak come to an end on Monday, Nov. 28. After winning five consecutive road games, the College Park Skyhawks bested the Nets by a score of 124-101. The Nets were extremely short-handed for...
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Miami Heat at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (10-11) visit TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (17-4). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics thrashed the Hornets...
Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers defeated the Atlanta...
Devin Booker scores 51 as Suns rout Bulls
Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points before resting in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
FOX Sports
Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance
Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
Knicks And Pistons Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.
