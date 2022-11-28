Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week ReportedJoel EisenbergLumberton, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Related
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
wpde.com
Man shot in leg in Lumberton; police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton police are investigating a shooting; they said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police responded to California Drive around 4 Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital; police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Witnesses reported the suspect(s) left the scene...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
WECT
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in southern North Carolina, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway after body found near ditch in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday after a body was found along a ditch bank Tuesday night between two homes in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton.
cbs17
37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
cbs17
2 of Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ arrested; police seek 8 others
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police. Fayetteville police released the list in early November. Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested. Pomeroy was...
wpde.com
Laurinburg man shot at 19 times following attempted car theft at his home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds said he's thankful to be alive after someone fired 19 shots at him outside his home in Laurinburg Saturday. Edds said he and his wife saw the man on their surveillance camera trying to break into their son's truck parked in their yard.
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of
Driver killed after car hits tree near Maxton, North Carolina troopers say
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Maxton in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jamin Alan Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on Skyway Church Road. It happened at about 10 p.m. when Chavis’ 2006 Saturn SUV […]
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
cbs17
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Raeford home was shot at
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies...
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police. 26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by […]
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
cbs17
Felon arrested, found with stolen gun during traffic stop, Hoke County deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Monday that they arrested a man after finding him with a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they pulled over a car on Wayside Road in Raeford. A search of the car led to deputies finding...
Comments / 0