Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
WSMV
Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill adopts "Jackson Law" against landfills
The City of Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to adopt the “Jackson Law” on the heels of Maury County’s adoption earlier this year. According to the County Technical Assistance Service from the University of Tennessee, the Jackson Law “provides that no new construction will be initiated for a landfill without the approval of the county legislative body unless the landfill only accepts waste generated by its owner and all such waste is generated in the same county as the landfill. Additionally, if such proposed construction is in an incorporated area or within one mile of an incorporated area, the governing body of the municipality must also approve before construction can be initiated.”
Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars
Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season. 1Dream Nashville. 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville. Opens 4 pm daily. Dream Nashville unwraps Buddy’s Bar, an...
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
Teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
It was reportedly the 16-year-old girl's first day at Hillwood High School.
Traffic Information for Tullahoma Christmas Parade set for Friday Night
On Friday, December 2, The Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be taking place starting at 7pm. At 6pm, all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic. All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm. Alternate routes around the parade are...
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for the Valley
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
