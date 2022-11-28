ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to 'A Country Christmas' for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort's caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 28, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon 'SIX' Makes Nashville Debut Feb. 21-26 at TPAC

The hit musical SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall Feb. 21-26, 2023. The Tony Award®-winning musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars

Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season. 1Dream Nashville. 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville. Opens 4 pm daily. Dream Nashville unwraps Buddy's Bar, an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville's Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Symphony Performs Two Nights with Iconic Jazz Trumpeter and Composer Chris Botti

Nashville Symphony is excited to welcome Chris Botti back to the Schermerhorn for two nights of lush, melodic, genre-defying selections. Over the past three decades, this award-winning artist has recorded and performed with the best in music, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved and dedicated musicians working today. Tickets for the November 29 and 30 performances are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/chrisbotti.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS' longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn's Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn's bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn's bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn's Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato

Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert "Bob" Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants

MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie's will be hosting a visit from America's Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie's is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America's Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee

Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James

Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

