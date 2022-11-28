Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
First Place-Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary
A documentary is set to air in December that was filmed a residential property for adults with autism, named In A Different Key.
AZFamily
$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion. CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices...
matadornetwork.com
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
KTAR.com
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Valentine Phoenix Snags Esquire’s 2022 Best New Restaurants in America List
Esquire has released the 40th edition of its Best New Restaurants in America list, highlighting 40 new establishments across the country that offer top dining experiences as well as celebrating the unique stories and souls behind each one. Valentine, a Phoenix restaurant specializing in Southwestern fare, made the cut. The...
KGUN 9
Valley couple to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
MESA, AZ — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago; it all started with icicle lights on the front of their house and each year the couple added more to their display. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Phoenix New Times
Find the Best Falafel in Phoenix at These 7 Restaurants
Falafel is a traditional chickpea-based dish that most experts agree was invented over 1,000 years ago in Egypt. It then spread throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, becoming a staple. Most Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in the Valley offer versions of falafel, but this list is for fans...
scottsdale.org
2 local churches offering festive holiday events
Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
AZFamily
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot Denogean Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, the place where he was shot and killed.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
