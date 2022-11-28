ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa Temple again aglow in Christmas lights

After a five-year absence, the brilliant holiday light display has returned to the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. The lights are on 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at the temple, Main Street and S. Lesueur in downtown Mesa. The event – previously called one of the “must-see holiday lighting extravaganzas...
MESA, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee singer and her band slate concert Saturday

An Ahwatukee resident and her band will give a special concert Dec. 3 at the Musical Instrument Museum. Carmela Ramirez and her band, Carmela y Más, returns for the fourth time to the theater for a family-friendly show entitled “A Latin Holiday Extravaganza.” This concert will be culturally rich with festive cheer, featuring the Valley’s most-recognized Latin artists.
PHOENIX, AZ
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

With 592 Housing Units Planned at Manchester Center, Blackstone Poised for Rebirth

The second floor of the Manchester Center mall in central Fresno will become 592 units of housing, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Blackstone is the spine of Fresno. It is an area that people travel on a daily basis and it has been historically for retail and commercial. But the future of Blackstone is much more than that. It is about housing.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA

