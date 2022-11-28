Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Mesa Temple again aglow in Christmas lights
After a five-year absence, the brilliant holiday light display has returned to the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. The lights are on 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at the temple, Main Street and S. Lesueur in downtown Mesa. The event – previously called one of the “must-see holiday lighting extravaganzas...
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee singer and her band slate concert Saturday
An Ahwatukee resident and her band will give a special concert Dec. 3 at the Musical Instrument Museum. Carmela Ramirez and her band, Carmela y Más, returns for the fourth time to the theater for a family-friendly show entitled “A Latin Holiday Extravaganza.” This concert will be culturally rich with festive cheer, featuring the Valley’s most-recognized Latin artists.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
GV Wire
With 592 Housing Units Planned at Manchester Center, Blackstone Poised for Rebirth
The second floor of the Manchester Center mall in central Fresno will become 592 units of housing, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Blackstone is the spine of Fresno. It is an area that people travel on a daily basis and it has been historically for retail and commercial. But the future of Blackstone is much more than that. It is about housing.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment. Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley […]
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
GV Wire
How Will New Kings County Ordinance Impact Boswell-Vidovich Water War?
A new groundwater ordinance approved on Tuesday by the Kings County Board of Supervisors could put the county in the middle of a water war being waged by its two largest farming entities, the J.G. Boswell Farming Company and Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich. Lois Henry. The ordinance states...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
KMJ
Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Comments / 0