Portland, OR

Centre Daily

Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be ‘Consistent’ With Travel Calls

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played a great game on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and Mavs defeating the Warriors by a final score of 116-113. Steph Curry had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but was called for a travel on his step-back three attempt. It looked like Curry changed pivot feet, making it the correct call, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see more consistency from the league on that call.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Damian Lillard reportedly targeting Sunday for return from calf strain

How much the Portland Trail Blazers miss Damian Lillard was on clear display Tuesday night in maybe their ugliest loss of the season. The Trail Blazers led by 18 in the second half, Anfernee Simons was on his way to putting up 37, and they were facing a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Yet Portland came from ahead to lose. Their defense was bested by the unstoppable offensive weapon that is Nicholas Batum (32 points). Portland just let go of the rope in this one.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: L.A. easily scorches the Trail Blazers

Two nights after blowing a 17-point lead and losing at the buzzer to the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t take any chances against the Portland Trail Blazers. After a slow start that saw them fall behind 17-6, the Lakers got themselves going by hitting the boards, especially the offensive boards. They took a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard (Calf) Targeting December Return

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Portland Trail Blazers (11-10) star point guard Damian Lillard is targeting a December 4 return against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard has been sidelined since November 21 due to a calf injury. Portland has gone 1-4 over that stretch, its latest loss being a 118-112 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
Centre Daily

From the Archives: The Rangers World Premiere in 1926

Contrary to what many people may have thought, the Rangers did not own New York when it came to being the only hockey game in town. A full year before the Broadway Blueshirts were born, big-league hockey. enraptured New Yorkers in the form of another team. That exceptionally colorful club...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

