Read full article on original website
Related
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato
Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss
Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
OBITUARY: Emily Fleming
Emily Fleming passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 75 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Nig” and Louise Burris Taylor; husband, Thomas Fleming; and sister, Patsy Edwards. She is survived by her children, Mark Fleming and his wife Robin, Kevin Fleming,...
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC
Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December. Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Nashville Parent
Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey
Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor. Mrs. Stacey was a...
OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Weese
Nancy Ann Weese peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, she was 88 years old. Nancy is best remembered as a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and friend!. Nancy was a beautiful, sassy spit fire with a heart of gold and infectious little laugh....
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon ‘SIX’ Makes Nashville Debut Feb. 21-26 at TPAC
The hit musical SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Feb. 21-26, 2023. The Tony Award®-winning musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.
OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett
Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County. Wade served in the United States Air Force. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha...
OBITUARY: Cheryl Monckton Mote
Cheryl Monckton Mote of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 72 years old. She was a native of Decatur GA and was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Monckton and Ivalyne Jones Monckton and a sister, Pam Burris. Mrs. Mote was retired from Mansfield,...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
OBITUARY: Aria Hardison
Aria Hardison of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 7 years old. She is survived by her parents, Alan & Jackie Hardison; grandparents, Anthony & Tasca Hardison, Steve & Stacie Brewer; great-grandmother, Georgia Brewer; aunt, Alli Davenport; uncle, Brandon (Alli) Davenport; aunt, Whitney Hardison; aunt, Amy Arnold; uncle, Chris (Amy) Arnold; cousins, Sloane & Dawson Davenport and Sophia & Elizabeth Arnold.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0