Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa
PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
KTAR.com
New luxury detached homes available for rent in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX — A west Phoenix neighborhood is the home for a new community of single-family detached rental units. Sanctuary on 51st offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with fully fenced backyards or patios in Laveen. The complex, located at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, features open-concept floor plans with...
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
scottsdale.org
Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size
Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
azbigmedia.com
Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation
Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
AZFamily
$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion. CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Scottsdale votes to require licensing for short-term and vacation rentals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale says you now need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals, such as an Airbnb. Ordinance 4655 was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28 and compliance with the decision begins just days after the new year.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
East Valley Tribune
Controversial Modera plan heading to Council
Developer Mill Creek Residential has made concessions that include reducing the number of apartments to 274 for its Modera-Gilbert mixed-use development proposed at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads. But homeowners in the Lyon’s Gate community, which faces the 15.39 acre site to the west and south, still...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC15, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate Market
Each market in this country is different but they are all seeing similar trends. The days of the seller getting everything are over and the market is balancing somewhat. Below are tips from the experts in different markets across the country on what to expect for home sellers going into 2023.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Comments / 4