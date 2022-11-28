Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
Boxing ref admits he gave Manny Pacquiao a dirty win in 2000, opponent responds
Manny Pacquiao is a hero in his native Philippines, but he also apparently enjoyed some cooking there early in his boxing career. Carlos Padilla, a Filipino referee who worked a WBC international super bantamweight championship match between Pacquiao and challenger Nedal Hussein in 2000, admitted he cheated to help Pacquiao get the win. The fight was held in Antipolo, Philippines.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
BBC
Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight
The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos
By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
Boxing Scene
'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
worldboxingnews.net
World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm
Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
Boxing Scene
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
BoxingNews24.com
Lennox lewis says Chisora must pressure Fury hard
By Robert Segal: Lennox Lewis says Derek Chisora is going to need to put massive pressure on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for him to win their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The former heavyweight champion Lewis is giving Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout, Jose Sanchez Charles Set To Collide in Hidalgo, Texas
Former WBA super welterweight world champion Austin Trout (35-5-1) is back in action on December 9th in Hidalgo, Texas. Trout will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) over 8 rounds topping the card co-promoted by Legacy Sports Management and Undisputed Pound 4 Pound Ent, live on ESPN KnockOut. Trout defeated Romanian,...
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight
The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will renew ties with old foe Derek Chisora in an all-British trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. The 12-round bout will be broadcast live by BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and by ESPN+ in the U.S. In early September,...
