4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Suspects sought after Buddhist monk attacked at temple in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating five individuals who attacked a Buddhist monk at a temple in South Nashville.
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of first-degree murder turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday after a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt in Memphis in October. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Joseph Keohavong, 18, of...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Nov. 30
The Metro Nashville Police Department still needs the public's help in tracking down the city's "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitives.
2 teens in custody after gas station employee shot, killed in Tennessee
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
1 injured in shooting in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. Eversong cabin damaged in fire. Father...
Teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
It was reportedly the 16-year-old girl's first day at Hillwood High School.
1 injured in shooting outside apartment complex in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.
Suspect demands ‘oxys’ from pharmacist, steals prescription pills from Green Hills CVS
A local drugstore became the site of a robbery Tuesday night when a suspect demanded prescription pills and went behind the counter.
Warren County man charged with holding woman captive
Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Alabama after car chase
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a […]
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
