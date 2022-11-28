ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
localmemphis.com

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of first-degree murder turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday after a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt in Memphis in October. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Joseph Keohavong, 18, of...
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon

A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
WKRN

1 injured in shooting in South Nashville

Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. Eversong cabin damaged in fire. Father...
WKRN

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WSMV

Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
WKRG News 5

Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Alabama after car chase

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a […]
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
