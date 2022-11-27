ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

City plans to spend thousands on dumpster enclosures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has a preliminary plan to provide 100 dumpster locks and five enclosures to businesses however the cost of these enclosures isn’t cheap. The plan is still in the works but for now, the city is working on a project that will prevent dumpster divers and illegal dumpers from getting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
austinnews.net

Rapidly Expanding California Dispensary to Open New Location in Porterville on Friday, December 2nd

Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, opening their new Porterville location this Friday, December 2nd. The wait for licensed cannabis in Porterville, California is finally over. Porterville's cannabis program, which began back in 2019, culminates with the opening of Haven Dispensary located at 1 W. Morton Ave, on the corner of W. Morton Ave and N. Main St. in Downtown Porterville.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for Home Depot burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary that took place at a business in East Bakersfield, according to a news release from the department. Bakersfield Police Department officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 23...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

20-month-old killed on Thanksgiving Day identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler who was killed after a car driven by a family member backed over her on Thanksgiving has been identified. 20-month-old Adela Catalina Hurtado was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after being hit. She died shortly after from her injuries. The Kern County Coroner’s Office said her cause of death […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October

Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you support the Respect for Marriage Act?

Disclaimer: The Respect for Marriage Act also covers interracial marriages. This detail was not included in the original question and responses collected for this story do not necessarily reflect opinions on interracial marriages. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s gearing up to be a historic day in the senate, with lawmakers poised to pass a bill […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Report: Bakersfield named city with worst air quality in U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield tops the American Lung Association's 2022 State of the Air report as the U.S metro city with the worst air quality. Two other Central Valley cities are tied for second worst, Fresno and Visalia. Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said this is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River

Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy