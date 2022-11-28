Read full article on original website
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
evansvilleliving.com
A Warrior for Warrick County
Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
evansvilleliving.com
An Artist with a Bulldozer
Joe Titzer is thrilled to be back in the River City. It is his first time working in Evansville since his days at the former Clearcrest Pines Golf Course. Since then, the Mater Dei High School graduate has been all over the world shaping renowned golf courses. Titzer says he...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
14news.com
Pat Koch to receive the 2022 Sachem Award, state’s highest honor
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will honor community leader and volunteer Pat Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Friday, Dec. 2. It will be at 10:30 a.m. CT at Heritage Hills High School’s Will Koch Family Auditorium. The...
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
wevv.com
A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville
Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
14news.com
EPD looking for construction site thief
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
visitowensboro.com
Owensboro’s ‘Dancing Lights’ Gives All the Fun Holiday Feels
If you’re in the fairly large subgroup of people that LOVES a good Hallmark Christmas movie, then Owensboro is the perfect place to plan your next holiday trip. You will be blown away by how beautifully decorated our downtown riverfront looks during the holidays. All those scenes from Hallmark movies that get you into the Christmas spirit – you know, where the characters explore the snow-topped, light-adorned winter wonderland setting around them – can be found right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.
