Evansville, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Warrior for Warrick County

Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
evansvilleliving.com

An Artist with a Bulldozer

Joe Titzer is thrilled to be back in the River City. It is his first time working in Evansville since his days at the former Clearcrest Pines Golf Course. Since then, the Mater Dei High School graduate has been all over the world shaping renowned golf courses. Titzer says he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Food truck park coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January

A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
JASPER, IN
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville

It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana

Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season

Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville

Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD looking for construction site thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Owensboro’s ‘Dancing Lights’ Gives All the Fun Holiday Feels

If you’re in the fairly large subgroup of people that LOVES a good Hallmark Christmas movie, then Owensboro is the perfect place to plan your next holiday trip. You will be blown away by how beautifully decorated our downtown riverfront looks during the holidays. All those scenes from Hallmark movies that get you into the Christmas spirit – you know, where the characters explore the snow-topped, light-adorned winter wonderland setting around them – can be found right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

