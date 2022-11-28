ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland 100, Multnomah 79

MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
PORTLAND, OR
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

KANSAS ST. (6-1) Johnson 9-9 0-0 20, N'Guessan 4-4 0-0 8, Tomlin 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 2, Nowell 5-15 2-2 13, Sills 8-15 0-1 17, Massoud 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Finister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 2-3 64.
KANSAS STATE
VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65

VANDERBILT (3-4) Robbins 4-7 6-7 14, Stute 7-13 0-0 20, Lawrence 1-6 3-4 5, Manjon 6-7 0-0 12, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 2-2 8, Millora-Brown 1-4 1-3 3, Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Dia 0-0 0-0 0, Dort 0-0 0-0 0, Ansong 0-0 0-0 0, Calton 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 15-20 65.
Temple 67, La Salle 51

TEMPLE (4-4) Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, Reynolds 3-6 4-5 10, Battle 8-15 2-2 22, Dunn 6-13 5-7 17, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-3 1-4 7, Jongkuch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-18 67.
Minnesota 109, Memphis 101

MEMPHIS (101) Brooks 4-14 4-7 12, Jackson Jr. 5-10 5-6 16, Adams 3-8 2-2 8, Konchar 3-7 0-0 7, Morant 8-20 6-11 24, Clarke 2-5 0-2 4, Roddy 5-8 0-0 13, Aldama 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 5-10 1-2 13. Totals 37-87 18-30 101.
MINNESOTA STATE
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
UTAH STATE
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
Oregon State facing Washington with plenty to prove

Oregon State draws a tough opponent as it hopes to chart a new path following its second-worst Pac-12 season ever when Washington comes to Corvallis, Ore., for the league opener Thursday night. The Huskies (6-1) are coming off a championship run in the Wooden Legacy tournament at Anaheim, Calif., while...
CORVALLIS, OR
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
New Orleans 126, Toronto 108

TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-11 1-1 12, Siakam 9-16 4-5 23, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-7 1-2 4, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 2, Banton 3-7 0-0 7, J.Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Boucher 2-6 2-4 6, Trent Jr. 12-20 5-7 35, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Koloko 3-3 0-0 6, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 13-19 108.
ABC4

Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Shumate's 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate's 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
TOLEDO, OH
Portland Tribune

Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland

Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...
PORTLAND, OR

