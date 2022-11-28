Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO