Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Portland 100, Multnomah 79
MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73.
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
KANSAS ST. (6-1) Johnson 9-9 0-0 20, N'Guessan 4-4 0-0 8, Tomlin 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 2, Nowell 5-15 2-2 13, Sills 8-15 0-1 17, Massoud 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Finister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 2-3 64.
VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65
VANDERBILT (3-4) Robbins 4-7 6-7 14, Stute 7-13 0-0 20, Lawrence 1-6 3-4 5, Manjon 6-7 0-0 12, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 2-2 8, Millora-Brown 1-4 1-3 3, Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Dia 0-0 0-0 0, Dort 0-0 0-0 0, Ansong 0-0 0-0 0, Calton 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 15-20 65.
Oregon investigating after player punches Oregon State fan from behind following major upset
Oregon University is looking into an incident following Saturday's shocking loss to Oregon State which appeared to show linebacker DJ Johnson on video punching a fan from behind.
Former Cal Star Jerome Randle Cannot Will the Bears to Their First Victory
Randle was courtside as Cal fell to 0-8 after losing to USC in its Pac-12 opener.
Temple 67, La Salle 51
TEMPLE (4-4) Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, Reynolds 3-6 4-5 10, Battle 8-15 2-2 22, Dunn 6-13 5-7 17, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-3 1-4 7, Jongkuch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-18 67.
Minnesota 109, Memphis 101
MEMPHIS (101) Brooks 4-14 4-7 12, Jackson Jr. 5-10 5-6 16, Adams 3-8 2-2 8, Konchar 3-7 0-0 7, Morant 8-20 6-11 24, Clarke 2-5 0-2 4, Roddy 5-8 0-0 13, Aldama 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 5-10 1-2 13. Totals 37-87 18-30 101.
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
Oregon State facing Washington with plenty to prove
Oregon State draws a tough opponent as it hopes to chart a new path following its second-worst Pac-12 season ever when Washington comes to Corvallis, Ore., for the league opener Thursday night. The Huskies (6-1) are coming off a championship run in the Wooden Legacy tournament at Anaheim, Calif., while...
WSU hoops vs. Oregon: Win over Detroit Mercy a blueprint for Cougs in Eugene
DETROIT MERCY, THE Horizon League school Kyle Smith’s Washington State men’s basketball team dispatched by 42 points on Friday, isn’t going to be confused with the powers of the Midwest. But the way the Cougars beat the Titans offers a glimpse into a potential WSU upset at Oregon on Thursday.
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
New Orleans 126, Toronto 108
TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-11 1-1 12, Siakam 9-16 4-5 23, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-7 1-2 4, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 2, Banton 3-7 0-0 7, J.Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Boucher 2-6 2-4 6, Trent Jr. 12-20 5-7 35, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Koloko 3-3 0-0 6, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 13-19 108.
Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
Shumate's 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate's 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland
Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...
Grading Oregon's deflating rivalry defeat to No. 21 Oregon State
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
