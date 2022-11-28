Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 8) “The Collar”, trailer, release date
Officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez are in a race against time to stop the source of an ex—-ive rampage. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. – Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen. – Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres. –...
Was Prime Video Murder Mystery Series 'Three Pines' Actually Filmed in Canada?
Something strange is going on in the quaint town of Three Pines, and Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) is determined to get to the bottom of it. The new Prime Video series, also named Three Pines, is based off the Chief Inspector Gamache series of novels by author Louise Penny.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — cast, plot, first looks and all we know about the final-ever episode
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 for the festive season.
The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters
Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...
Wednesday Bests a Netflix Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things 4
Netflix’s Wednesday scared up a big audience during its opening week. The supernatural-infused mystery series about the Addams daughter and her stint at Nevermore Academy amassed 341.23 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 debut, marking a new record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. The previous record holder was Stranger Things 4, which totaled 335.01 million hours viewed for the week of May 30–June 5. Placing second behind Wednesday for the week gone by was 1899 (with nearly 88 million hours viewed), followed by The Crown Season 5 (42.4 million hours viewed), Dead to Me Season 5 (33.3 million hours viewed) and Manifest Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed). TVLine readers gave the Wednesday series premiere an average grade of “A-,” while the finale and the season as a whole (vote below) both averaged a solid “A.” More from TVLineEmily in Paris Juggles Love Interests and Competing Jobs in Season 3 TrailerThat '90s Show Sets Release Date -- Kitty and Red Return in First TeaserWednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
‘The Head’ Season 2 Gets a First Teaser Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The Mediapro Studio has dropped a teaser for “The Head” Season 2, with first footage in the run-up to its simultaneous premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. and Spain on Dec. 22. Season 2 rolls off a first season which has proved one of Spain’s biggest breakout hits, sold by the The Mediapro Studio Distribution to over 90 countries including top-echelon players HBO Max for the U.S., plus Starzplay (U.K., Germany), Canal Plus (France), and Amazon’s Prime Video (Italy, Netherlands). It also played to positive critical reactions. “Watching this, I could practically feel the ice crystals forming on my beard –...
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
A Legacy Character’s General Hospital Return Could Be a Precursor to the Moment Fans Have Been Waiting For
We might be seeing Rocco Falconeri back in the mix very soon on General Hospital… Finn Carr, who took over the role from Brady Bauer back in July, posted an Instagram story on Monday, November 28, with a shot from inside a studio with the picture captioned, “And we’re back!” Now, the young actor wasn’t clear whether or not the pic was taken from inside the ABC Studios but considering he was last seen in September and with the holidays around the corner, well, there’s a very good chance that’s exactly where he was filming new scenes.
The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now
Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
That 90s Show: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
Kitty and Red Forman are returning, along with their iconic basement, for a whole new group of teenagers in the basement in That 90s Show. When That 70s Show first aired back in 1998, it took place 22 years after the show’s events, which began in 1976. Unfortunately for...
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
True Detective season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the True Detective season 4 release date? Since 2014, True Detective has been one of the most popular TV series on HBO. The thriller series is in an anthology format, with a standalone mystery and new cast taking centre-stage each season. Season 1 of True Detective starred Matthew...
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
