Netflix’s Wednesday scared up a big audience during its opening week. The supernatural-infused mystery series about the Addams daughter and her stint at Nevermore Academy amassed 341.23 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 debut, marking a new record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. The previous record holder was Stranger Things 4, which totaled 335.01 million hours viewed for the week of May 30–June 5. Placing second behind Wednesday for the week gone by was 1899 (with nearly 88 million hours viewed), followed by The Crown Season 5 (42.4 million hours viewed), Dead to Me Season 5 (33.3 million hours viewed) and Manifest Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed). TVLine readers gave the Wednesday series premiere an average grade of “A-,” while the finale and the season as a whole (vote below) both averaged a solid “A.” More from TVLineEmily in Paris Juggles Love Interests and Competing Jobs in Season 3 TrailerThat '90s Show Sets Release Date -- Kitty and Red Return in First TeaserWednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

1 DAY AGO