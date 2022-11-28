ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish teachers of the year, and other metro schools news

ST. BERNARD TEACHER HONORS: The districtwide teachers of the year in St. Bernard Parish are David Bellard, who teaches English at Chalmette High School; Will Lancaster, who has been working at St. Bernard Middle School for the past six years, now as a behavioral research teacher; and Michelle Ingraffia, who teaches second grade at Arabi Elementary School. They will represent the district in the regional competition for Louisiana teacher of the year.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant

Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery

Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
METAIRIE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes

Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say

New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
LOUISIANA STATE

