Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Our big New Orleans holiday calendar is packed with light shows, concerts, bonfires and markets to get you in the spirit
Holiday happenings are quickly filling the New Orleans metro calendar with lights, sights, trees and teas for every age. Here are some highlights for the season of light. For a more complete list, check out the Holidays in New Orleans 2022 list on the calendar at NOLA.com or click here.
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
How a change in buildings– changed the worship style at a Gentilly church
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
St. Bernard Parish teachers of the year, and other metro schools news
ST. BERNARD TEACHER HONORS: The districtwide teachers of the year in St. Bernard Parish are David Bellard, who teaches English at Chalmette High School; Will Lancaster, who has been working at St. Bernard Middle School for the past six years, now as a behavioral research teacher; and Michelle Ingraffia, who teaches second grade at Arabi Elementary School. They will represent the district in the regional competition for Louisiana teacher of the year.
Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant
Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
New Orleans City Council would ax free NOPD health care but fund bonuses under plan
A $12 million plan to cover health insurance premiums for New Orleans police officers would be redirected towards policing alternatives and other programs, while a portion of one-time funds would go towards blight reduction under a budget package the New Orleans City Council is set to debate on Thursday. If...
100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery
Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
Gambit’s Guide for French President Macron’s trip to New Orleans
Later this week Emmanuel Macron will be the first French president to visit New Orleans since Valéry Giscard d'Estaing came, all the way back in 1976. He’s already announced much of his and his wife Brigitte’s itinerary … which is fine. The choices are a bit obvious, but … fine.
Gordon Plaza relocation process takes a step forward, leaving behind its first appraiser
Residents of Gordon Plaza, a New Orleans subdivision built atop a former city dump, will decide who will assess the worth of their homes as the city prepares to transform the site and buy out its residents, the City Council announced Wednesday. The city will also cover residents’ moving costs...
Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why
One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
NOLA Nite Market brings Asian bazaar to Metairie with 15+ food vendors, music, shopping
NOLA Nite Market, an after-hours affair featuring local street food, cultural performances and casual shopping, will set up shop Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. Night markets, or night bazaars, provide an opportunity for food vendors and business owners to share their specialty goods in a...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
New Orleans council votes unanimously to reinstate HANO board member Cantrell terminated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said Wednesday it will respect the decision of New Orleans City Council to reinstate a member of the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) after Cantrell removed her following complaints from other HANO board members. Sharon Jasper, a...
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say
New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
