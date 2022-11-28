ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
pahomepage.com

Scott Township home a ‘total loss’ after fire

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin. Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Over 1,000 Schuylkill County Homes Without Power - 11:00pm Update

As of 11:00pm, Wednesday, over 1,000 Schuylkill County homes were without power. According to PPL, 1,012 were in the dark due to downed utility poles and wires from the high winds. Multiple Schuylkill County Fire Departments have been called during this evening due to downed trees. While Wayne Township's outage...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals

Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Power Outages - 4:30pm Update

As of 4:30pm, Wednesday, over 500 homes are without power in Schuylkill County. According to PPL, 591 homes are in the dark from numerous power outages. The largest outage is reported to be in Wayne Township where 404 homes are without power. The other outages are in:. Auburn - 17...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County

Snyder County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for approximately two hours. PennDOT urges driver to be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/29/2022

POTTSVILLE - According to Pottsville Police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8:32am, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of West Market St and N 21st St for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. Police say a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling east in the 2100 bl of W Market St...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

I-180 back open after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 180 in Lycoming County opened back up Wednesday morning after a late-night wreck. Authorities say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.Tuesday near Montoursville. According to state police, a van carrying nine people and a tractor-trailer collided in the eastbound lanes between the Third Street...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Man arrested for home invasion in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A Sebewaing man was recently arrested for home invasion after being caught on the residence's security camera. At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to a residence on West Bear River Road in Bear Creek Township for a residential alarm.
SEBEWAING, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

3 sought in theft of nearly $20K from gaming machines

CRESSONA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating back-to-back thefts from video gaming machines at a Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona, Schuylkill County. The first theft happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 12. "I think it's absolutely brazen that they did it while the place...
CRESSONA, PA
WBRE

Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
NANTICOKE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 78, of Ashland, passed away Sunday evening at Pottsville Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Ashland on July 26, 1944 he was the son of the late Helen S. (Berrigan) and John Kenneff. He was of the Catholic faith and was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy