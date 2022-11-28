When the goal is attracting influencers and making "world's most expensive hotel" round-ups, there is no limit to how many flashy things a hotel can cram into a single space. One Las Vegas resort that normally charges around $200 a night created a 19,000-square-foot suite with 12 beds, 25 televisions, a basketball court and an on-call butler for $150,000. (It was specifically designed to be featured on a popular YouTube show but is still available for booking by anyone who has the funds and wallet to replicate the experience.)

1 DAY AGO