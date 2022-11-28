Read full article on original website
offers Native American Heritage Month showcase
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a Native American Heritage Month Showcase, 5:15 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity Room. The student-led event, organized by the University of Nebraska Inter-Tribal Exchange, will feature a drum group and dancers from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, as well as speakers, crafts and light refreshments.
: Gardner discusses new book on parasites
As it did so many others, the onset of COVID-19 upset the best-laid plans of Nebraska U’s Scott Gardner and Judy Diamond. For years, the duo had recruited high school teachers from across Nebraska to workshops focused on Earth’s most abundant life form: parasites. As curator of the university’s Harold W. Manter Laboratory of Parasitology, home to the second-largest collection of parasites in the Western Hemisphere, Gardner provided the subject-matter expertise. Diamond, a longtime professor and curator of informal science education with the University of Nebraska State Museum, helped convey that subject matter in ways engaging and accessible to the teachers and, ultimately, their students.
Huskers balance internships and touring with band, Live Lyve
Husker seniors Esther Uwamahoro, Japhet Ingeri and Benoit (Ben) Kayigamba are accustomed to making their band, Live Lyve, adaptable to any situation. The trio from Kigali, Rwanda, formed Live Lyve in early 2020, leveraging the success of their first show at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Rwandan Night before pivoting to sharing music remotely during the pandemic.
Ethnic studies program, family inspire Moore to give back
Meet Darius Moore, who is part of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. He is also a walk-on with the Husker football squad and a senior ethnic studies major. Originally from Tiffen, Iowa, Moore looks forward to earning a Big Ten degree and becoming a coach before working on diversity, equity and inclusion issues with youth.
December offers opportunities to de-stress
As the semester winds down and we enter the throes of finals preparation (and winter weather), it’s tempting to stay indoors and buckle down with TV and textbooks. But instead of studying and streaming right up to the break, check out some of these fun, stress-free things happening in December.
Twidwell’s grassland studies featured in program
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s nationally leading research on saving Great Plains grasslands will be presented to a national agricultural audience during an hour-long TV program on Nov. 29. The research will be highlighted on “Cattlemen to Cattlemen,” the flagship show produced by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The show...
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator falls again in October
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.12%. “The leading indicator has dropped in four of the past six months, suggesting that there...
Travel requests, approvals, expense reporting to migrate to Firefly
University of Nebraska faculty and staff will soon be able to submit travel requests and expense reports directly through Firefly rather than using the Concur platform. In December, the NU system will move non-travel expense reporting from Concur into Firefly. Travel requests, approvals and travel expense reporting are expected to move from Concur to Firefly in early 2023.
Nebraska engineers, national labs partner on energy-related research
More than $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy will allow two College of Engineering teams to expand innovative energy-related research in partnership with national laboratories. The Department of Energy recently announced $21 million in funding for 29 new projects through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive...
