Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant earns Big 10 Honorable Mention HonorsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
unl.edu
Wagner discovers opportunities abound at Nebraska U
If there is one word to describe Rachael Wagner’s time at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, it would be opportunity. “I wanted to pick a school that felt close to home where I had really good opportunities,” she said. Throughout her undergraduate and graduate education, Wagner has had...
unl.edu
: Gardner discusses new book on parasites
As it did so many others, the onset of COVID-19 upset the best-laid plans of Nebraska U’s Scott Gardner and Judy Diamond. For years, the duo had recruited high school teachers from across Nebraska to workshops focused on Earth’s most abundant life form: parasites. As curator of the university’s Harold W. Manter Laboratory of Parasitology, home to the second-largest collection of parasites in the Western Hemisphere, Gardner provided the subject-matter expertise. Diamond, a longtime professor and curator of informal science education with the University of Nebraska State Museum, helped convey that subject matter in ways engaging and accessible to the teachers and, ultimately, their students.
unl.edu
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator falls again in October
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.12%. “The leading indicator has dropped in four of the past six months, suggesting that there...
unl.edu
Nebraska engineers, national labs partner on energy-related research
More than $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy will allow two College of Engineering teams to expand innovative energy-related research in partnership with national laboratories. The Department of Energy recently announced $21 million in funding for 29 new projects through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive...
unl.edu
Travel requests, approvals, expense reporting to migrate to Firefly
University of Nebraska faculty and staff will soon be able to submit travel requests and expense reports directly through Firefly rather than using the Concur platform. In December, the NU system will move non-travel expense reporting from Concur into Firefly. Travel requests, approvals and travel expense reporting are expected to move from Concur to Firefly in early 2023.
unl.edu
Carson Center students network in Los Angeles
Twenty-one students and three faculty and staff from the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts program, along with the Johnny Carson Endowed Director in Emerging Media Arts Megan Elliott, and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts Dean Andy Belser, attended the Infinity Festival-Hollywood Nov. 2-5. Described as the...
unl.edu
offers Native American Heritage Month showcase
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a Native American Heritage Month Showcase, 5:15 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity Room. The student-led event, organized by the University of Nebraska Inter-Tribal Exchange, will feature a drum group and dancers from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, as well as speakers, crafts and light refreshments.
unl.edu
Huskers balance internships and touring with band, Live Lyve
Husker seniors Esther Uwamahoro, Japhet Ingeri and Benoit (Ben) Kayigamba are accustomed to making their band, Live Lyve, adaptable to any situation. The trio from Kigali, Rwanda, formed Live Lyve in early 2020, leveraging the success of their first show at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Rwandan Night before pivoting to sharing music remotely during the pandemic.
unl.edu
December offers opportunities to de-stress
As the semester winds down and we enter the throes of finals preparation (and winter weather), it’s tempting to stay indoors and buckle down with TV and textbooks. But instead of studying and streaming right up to the break, check out some of these fun, stress-free things happening in December.
unl.edu
Employee Learning Week events are Dec. 5-9
The University of Nebraska Human Resources offices are planning learning activities during the Association for Talent Development Employee Learning Week, Dec. 5-9. During the week, Human Resources will host various online learning events across the campuses. Employee Learning Week is an opportunity to demonstrate the commitment to talent development. Registration...
unl.edu
Breslow Center offers multiple ice skating opportunities
The John Breslow Ice Hockey Center will continue to offer public skate opportunities — including how-to courses — in December. Public skate events on the center’s schedule are:. 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Dec. 3, 10; and. 3 to 4:45 p.m. — Dec. 2, 4, 5,...
Comments / 0