PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Harvey had 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game and cruised to a 114-31 victory over short-handed Portland Bible. Portland Bible, a National Christian College Athletic Association program, entered 0-10 and with just six players available. Dametris Weatherall’s 3-pointer with 7:16 to play in the first half ended the scoreless streak for the Wildcats, and they trailed 63-9 at halftime. Jorell Saterfield added 17 points for Portland State (4-4).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO