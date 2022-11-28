As it did so many others, the onset of COVID-19 upset the best-laid plans of Nebraska U’s Scott Gardner and Judy Diamond. For years, the duo had recruited high school teachers from across Nebraska to workshops focused on Earth’s most abundant life form: parasites. As curator of the university’s Harold W. Manter Laboratory of Parasitology, home to the second-largest collection of parasites in the Western Hemisphere, Gardner provided the subject-matter expertise. Diamond, a longtime professor and curator of informal science education with the University of Nebraska State Museum, helped convey that subject matter in ways engaging and accessible to the teachers and, ultimately, their students.

