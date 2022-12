The Next Head Coach Will Shape The Program’s Future. On Monday, UNLV fired head coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons with the program. UNLV athletic director Erick Harper released a statement that indicated how Arroyo’s performance did not meet UNLV’s “increased expectations.” Although it was disappointing for the Rebels to not automatically qualify for a bowl game, UNLV made clear progress throughout the season with a 5-7 record.

PARADISE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO