ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Beavers leapfrog Ducks in CFP poll: Which bowls will they go to?

When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?. It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Highest-paying business jobs in Portland, Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Coe Cellars brings Italy to life in Portland, via Walla Walla

Ten years ago, I learned something valuable while eavesdropping on a conversation between Aaron Coe and Tuscan winemaker Paolo de Marchi of Isole e Elena fame. Coe was working for local Italian wine importer Casa Bruno at the time, and it was clear that his love for Italy and the sangiovese grape ran deep. The kind of deep that makes you drop everything and start buying grapes. I told myself to keep an eye on this guy’s progress that night.
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust

Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs." Read this story as it originally appeared online Nov. 4, 2022. Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently! I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner Seeds Oregon’s Next Food Revolution at Okta

Thirteen years ago, when he wheeled into Portland in a beat-up Chrysler, Matthew Lightner wasn't planning a food coup. Or was he? Portland had Higgins, maverick food trucks, and fun-loving meat slayers. At 28, the preternaturally gifted Lightner had experience, techniques, and ideas gleaned at Europe's most advanced restaurants. As a forager-chef at Castagna, he dared to ask, “Who are we? What can we be?” The answers arrived in a nervy, nature-based cuisine somewhere between James Beard and the outer rings of Saturn.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Bazaar

Put money back into the community when you shop local small businesses at Portland Bazaar. Since 2011, this event has highlighted the skilled artists, makers and small businesses of Portland, Oregon. More than 160 makers will have their goods on display at this year’s event. The bazaar will also...
PORTLAND, OR
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy