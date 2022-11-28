ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Oil prices dip to their lowest level in 2022 as Covid protests in China intensify

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfBot_0jPYIxnk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WL5NJ_0jPYIxnk00
Protests against draconian Covid-zero measures have spread in China as frustrations build after three years of pandemic restrictions.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

  • Crude-oil prices tumbled on Monday over COVID-19 protests in China.
  • The fear of unrest in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment, sending shares in Hong Kong and China tumbling.
  • China reported 40,052 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday — a daily record high for the fifth straight day.

Protests against COVID-19 curbs in China spooked the markets early in Asia on Monday, sending US crude-oil prices down to a low not seen this year and Chinese markets tumbling.

The rare public display of dissent spreading in China over the country's draconian Covid-zero policies erupted after ten people in the Xinjiang region died in an apartment fire. Some online users blamed Covid restrictions for hindering rescue efforts and blocking escape routes.

Authorities have denied the accusations, but the incident triggered anger to spill over in other parts of China as frustrations build after three years of stringent pandemic restrictions.

The fear of unrest in China — and its potential impact on the world's second-largest economy — hit market sentiment, sending oil prices tumbling. China is also one of the world's top oil importers.

Benchmark US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 2.9% lower at $74.09 a barrel at 12.02 a.m. Monday EST — their lowest level this year, while international benchmark Brent crude oil futures tumbled to an 11-month low, trading 2.8% lower at $81.35 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down about 2% at midday, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 2.2%. The Shanghai Composite was down 1 and the Chinese yuan fell about 0.5% against the dollar.

"Rising unrest in China in the form of protests in several cities has translated to greater reopening pressure for authorities but any indications of reopening seems unlikely to be guided in light of current record high cases," wrote Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at online trading platform IG on Monday.

The Chinese markets could remain volatile in the week ahead, "with any inaction from the authorities to budge from its Covid-19 policy potentially a catalyst for more downbeat mood," he added.

China reported 40,052 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday — a daily record high for the fifth straight day, according to the country's National Health Commission. This number includes asymptomatic cases.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy