East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;44;S;2;95%
Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;4;79%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;53;W;3;72%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;55;W;6;87%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;49;W;2;96%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;48;NNW;1;94%
Boston, MA;Clear;54;WSW;4;84%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly clear;51;WSW;5;87%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;5;91%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;7;95%
Caribou, ME;Rain;34;NE;5;92%
Charleston, SC;Clear;67;W;4;61%
Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;49;W;6;92%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;54;WSW;2;74%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;18;82%
Columbia, SC;Clear;57;WSW;4;74%
Columbus, OH;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;4;92%
Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;42;E;8;100%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;39;NW;5;84%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;2;74%
Hartford, CT;Clear;51;SW;4;82%
Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;42;NW;4;92%
Jackson, MS;Clear;48;Calm;0;92%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;59;WSW;3;89%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;52;WSW;6;71%
Lexington, KY;Cloudy;44;WNW;3;91%
Louisville, KY;Clear;45;W;2;90%
Memphis, TN;Mostly cloudy;43;S;5;92%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;76;WSW;2;91%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;61;WSW;3;90%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;53;SW;2;85%
Mt. Washington, NH;Rain;32;W;37;100%
Nashville, TN;Partly cloudy;46;NW;5;93%
New York, NY;Clear;53;N;6;74%
Newark, NJ;Clear;51;WSW;5;87%
Norfolk, VA;Clear;62;WSW;5;76%
Orlando, FL;Cloudy;69;W;7;75%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;53;WSW;3;86%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;6;88%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;3;97%
Providence, RI;Clear;55;WSW;5;83%
Raleigh, NC;Clear;57;WSW;2;76%
Richmond, VA;Clear;55;WSW;3;82%
Savannah, GA;Clear;55;WSW;3;80%
Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;66;N;1;94%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;40;NW;5;86%
Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;73;WSW;7;96%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;50;W;1;86%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;3;85%
