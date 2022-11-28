East-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 28, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;44;S;2;95%

Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;4;79%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;53;W;3;72%

Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;55;W;6;87%

Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;49;W;2;96%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;48;NNW;1;94%

Boston, MA;Clear;54;WSW;4;84%

Bridgeport, CT;Mostly clear;51;WSW;5;87%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;5;91%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;7;95%

Caribou, ME;Rain;34;NE;5;92%

Charleston, SC;Clear;67;W;4;61%

Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;49;W;6;92%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;54;WSW;2;74%

Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;18;82%

Columbia, SC;Clear;57;WSW;4;74%

Columbus, OH;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;4;92%

Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;42;E;8;100%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;39;NW;5;84%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;2;74%

Hartford, CT;Clear;51;SW;4;82%

Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;42;NW;4;92%

Jackson, MS;Clear;48;Calm;0;92%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;59;WSW;3;89%

Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;52;WSW;6;71%

Lexington, KY;Cloudy;44;WNW;3;91%

Louisville, KY;Clear;45;W;2;90%

Memphis, TN;Mostly cloudy;43;S;5;92%

Miami, FL;Mostly clear;76;WSW;2;91%

Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;61;WSW;3;90%

Montgomery, AL;Clear;53;SW;2;85%

Mt. Washington, NH;Rain;32;W;37;100%

Nashville, TN;Partly cloudy;46;NW;5;93%

New York, NY;Clear;53;N;6;74%

Newark, NJ;Clear;51;WSW;5;87%

Norfolk, VA;Clear;62;WSW;5;76%

Orlando, FL;Cloudy;69;W;7;75%

Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;53;WSW;3;86%

Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;6;88%

Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;3;97%

Providence, RI;Clear;55;WSW;5;83%

Raleigh, NC;Clear;57;WSW;2;76%

Richmond, VA;Clear;55;WSW;3;82%

Savannah, GA;Clear;55;WSW;3;80%

Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;66;N;1;94%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;40;NW;5;86%

Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;73;WSW;7;96%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;50;W;1;86%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;3;85%

