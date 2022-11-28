ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released

Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

History-making Lt. Gov-elect draws from Montgomery County roots

Maryland’s next lieutenant governor got her start in government in Montgomery County and said she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Aruna Miller, a Darnestown resident, will bring decades of experience in local government and politics to Annapolis in January. Governor-elect Wes Moore and Miller won the election...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Hucker, Navarro, Rice, Riemer bid farewell to County Council

For eight years, four County Council Members have had a seat at the dais in the council chambers at the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville. Tuesday marked the last time they joined their colleagues at that dais, as a part of the legislative branch of Montgomery County Government. With the departures of council members Tom Hucker (D-District 5), Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), Craig Rice (D-District 2) and Hans Riemer (D-At-large), the council is losing more than six decades of experience in elected office (counting all elected roles they have served in).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed

Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County

Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery school officials working on new calendars

Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Heather Jauquet

MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crash

Rescue efforts underway for occupants of plane wedged into a power tower. Plane wedged into power tower in Gaithersburg, MarylandPhoto byPete Piringer. At about 5:30 on Sunday night, as Montgomery County residents began planning their week after a long weekend with friends and family, lights flickered across the county. But, unfortunately, for residents in Flower Hill, Olney, Aspen Hill, and Silver Spring, holiday lights lost their cheer, and residents plunged into darkness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington City Paper

Was Christina Henderson ‘Hoodwinked’ on a Teacher Background Check Bill? Some Child Welfare Advocates Think So.

In her roughly two years in office, At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has generally earned a reputation as a detail-oriented legislator with a zeal for probing questions in oversight hearings. So it caught Loose Lips’ attention when one prominent advocate claimed Henderson had been “hoodwinked” into backing a bad bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office

HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
HANOVER, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Some controversy surrounds Montgomery Co. Airpark after latest crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate after a small airplane crashed into power lines near the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday night. Rescue crews pulled trapped inside the plane tangled in power lines following the crash. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries thought to be serious.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy