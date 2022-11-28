Read full article on original website
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released
Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
bethesdamagazine.com
History-making Lt. Gov-elect draws from Montgomery County roots
Maryland’s next lieutenant governor got her start in government in Montgomery County and said she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Aruna Miller, a Darnestown resident, will bring decades of experience in local government and politics to Annapolis in January. Governor-elect Wes Moore and Miller won the election...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hucker, Navarro, Rice, Riemer bid farewell to County Council
For eight years, four County Council Members have had a seat at the dais in the council chambers at the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville. Tuesday marked the last time they joined their colleagues at that dais, as a part of the legislative branch of Montgomery County Government. With the departures of council members Tom Hucker (D-District 5), Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), Craig Rice (D-District 2) and Hans Riemer (D-At-large), the council is losing more than six decades of experience in elected office (counting all elected roles they have served in).
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed
Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County
Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Bikeway Project Designed to Reduce Traffic Crashes, Deaths
Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday to mark the opening of two parts of the Bethesda Bikeway project, which they hope will reduces crashes and fatalities and bring Montgomery County closer to its goal of zero deaths. So far this year, 47 people have died while biking, walking, motorcycling, scootering or...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery school officials working on new calendars
Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
fox5dc.com
Catherine Hoggle found incompetent to stand trial by Montgomery County judge
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A judge has ruled that a Montgomery County mother charged in the murder of her two children is not competent to stand trial and the charges against her will be dismissed. In September 2014, Catherine Hoggle was the last person to see her...
WTOP
Hearing on whether to remove embattled Prince George’s County school board chair begins
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A virtual hearing for a Maryland judge to decide on whether to remove Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller from her position began Monday and will last all week.
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crash
Rescue efforts underway for occupants of plane wedged into a power tower. Plane wedged into power tower in Gaithersburg, MarylandPhoto byPete Piringer. At about 5:30 on Sunday night, as Montgomery County residents began planning their week after a long weekend with friends and family, lights flickered across the county. But, unfortunately, for residents in Flower Hill, Olney, Aspen Hill, and Silver Spring, holiday lights lost their cheer, and residents plunged into darkness.
mymcmedia.org
Council Allocates Funds for ‘Significant’ Housing, Retail Project in Bethesda
Montgomery County Council agreed to allocate about $10.5 million to fund a project in downtown Bethesda consisting of housing, retail space, an underground parking garage and two public parks. The development will be located by the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market on Wisconsin Avenue and near the Red and Purple Metro...
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washington City Paper
Was Christina Henderson ‘Hoodwinked’ on a Teacher Background Check Bill? Some Child Welfare Advocates Think So.
In her roughly two years in office, At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has generally earned a reputation as a detail-oriented legislator with a zeal for probing questions in oversight hearings. So it caught Loose Lips’ attention when one prominent advocate claimed Henderson had been “hoodwinked” into backing a bad bill.
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
Some controversy surrounds Montgomery Co. Airpark after latest crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate after a small airplane crashed into power lines near the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday night. Rescue crews pulled trapped inside the plane tangled in power lines following the crash. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries thought to be serious.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Comments / 0