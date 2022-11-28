West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, November 27, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;33;ESE;3;45%
Anchorage, AK;Clear;9;Calm;15;91%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;32;WSW;16;53%
Boise, ID;Cloudy;34;W;3;94%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;31;SW;24;63%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;38;N;6;39%
Denver, CO;Clear;40;SSW;3;34%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;3;N;2;54%
Grand Junction, CO;Mostly cloudy;34;E;12;69%
Helena, MT;Mostly clear;27;W;15;50%
Honolulu, HI;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;69%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%
Las Vegas, NV;Cloudy;46;NW;2;46%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;2;89%
Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;9;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;1;47%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;39;SW;2;92%
Reno, NV;Clear;44;WNW;5;40%
Roswell, NM;Clear;36;SE;5;85%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;46;E;2;82%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;42;S;5;42%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;2;92%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;51;WSW;2;90%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;39;SSW;13;82%
Spokane, WA;Mostly clear;26;NNE;3;84%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;42;E;1;46%
