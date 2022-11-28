West-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, November 27, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;33;ESE;3;45%

Anchorage, AK;Clear;9;Calm;15;91%

Billings, MT;Cloudy;32;WSW;16;53%

Boise, ID;Cloudy;34;W;3;94%

Casper, WY;Cloudy;31;SW;24;63%

Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;38;N;6;39%

Denver, CO;Clear;40;SSW;3;34%

Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;3;N;2;54%

Grand Junction, CO;Mostly cloudy;34;E;12;69%

Helena, MT;Mostly clear;27;W;15;50%

Honolulu, HI;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;69%

Juneau, AK;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Las Vegas, NV;Cloudy;46;NW;2;46%

Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Los Angeles, CA;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;2;89%

Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;9;92%

Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;1;47%

Portland, OR;Cloudy;39;SW;2;92%

Reno, NV;Clear;44;WNW;5;40%

Roswell, NM;Clear;36;SE;5;85%

Sacramento, CA;Clear;46;E;2;82%

Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;42;S;5;42%

San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;2;92%

San Francisco, CA;Clear;51;WSW;2;90%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;39;SSW;13;82%

Spokane, WA;Mostly clear;26;NNE;3;84%

Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;42;E;1;46%

