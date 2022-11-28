Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Monday, November 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Clear;51;Calm;0;85%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;63;W;1;96%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;7;82%
Chicago, IL;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;1;78%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;47;NW;8;73%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;27;Calm;0;78%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;31;SSW;10;82%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;24;WSW;1;84%
El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;3;36%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;29;SSE;9;90%
Houston, TX;Clear;54;NW;1;82%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;33;Calm;0;81%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;1;88%
Madison, WI;Clear;27;NNW;1;93%
Milwaukee, WI;Clear;33;NW;3;78%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;74%
New Orleans, LA;Clear;64;SW;2;93%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;37;W;1;86%
Omaha, NE;Clear;26;SSE;6;81%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;54;NNE;1;66%
Sioux Falls, SD;Partly cloudy;31;S;13;58%
Springfield, IL;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly cloudy;44;W;1;89%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;38;NW;1;93%
Wichita, KS;Clear;30;SE;2;90%
