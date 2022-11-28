ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Central-Current Conditions

By Accuweather
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Monday, November 28, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Clear;51;Calm;0;85%

Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;63;W;1;96%

Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;7;82%

Chicago, IL;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;1;78%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;47;NW;8;73%

Des Moines, IA;Clear;27;Calm;0;78%

Dodge City, KS;Clear;31;SSW;10;82%

Duluth, MN;Cloudy;24;WSW;1;84%

El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;3;36%

Fargo, ND;Cloudy;29;SSE;9;90%

Houston, TX;Clear;54;NW;1;82%

Kansas City, MO;Clear;33;Calm;0;81%

Little Rock, AR;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;1;88%

Madison, WI;Clear;27;NNW;1;93%

Milwaukee, WI;Clear;33;NW;3;78%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;74%

New Orleans, LA;Clear;64;SW;2;93%

Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;37;W;1;86%

Omaha, NE;Clear;26;SSE;6;81%

San Antonio, TX;Clear;54;NNE;1;66%

Sioux Falls, SD;Partly cloudy;31;S;13;58%

Springfield, IL;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%

St. Louis, MO;Mostly cloudy;44;W;1;89%

Tulsa, OK;Clear;38;NW;1;93%

Wichita, KS;Clear;30;SE;2;90%

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Coldest Weather of Season Recorded in Siberia Reaching 53 Below Temperature

Reports revealed that Siberia, on November 16, Wednesday, recorded the coldest weather of its season, and the impact extended to portions of the Middle East and Northern Iraq's mountainous parts. Siberia has been known for extremely cold temperatures, sometimes the harshest of the season. The record showed that Siberia is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Developing Storm To Bring Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to U.S

The latest weather forecast warned that a developing storm could unleash heavy rain and snow in the Southern U.S., especially in portions of Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans. The storm is expected to persist until the weekend and a few weeks before December starts. As Thanksgiving kicked in, many Americans...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
KANSAS STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
943
Followers
10K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy