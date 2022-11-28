ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
NBC Sports

Portugal vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?

Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...

