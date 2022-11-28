ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match

Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Costa Rica vs Germany prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group E clash

Even though Costa Rica have kept themselves in with a good chance of reaching the knockout stages at the 2022 World Cup, Germany now stand in their way. A 1-0 win against Japan last time out for Costa Rica will have raised morale after their thumping 7-0 loss at the hands of Spain on matchday one, but even so, the bookmakers give the Central American side very little chance of securing a shock win here against Hansi Flick's side.
Portugal vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.

