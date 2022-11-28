Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Anatahan, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:10:00 Expires: 2022-12-06 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Anatahan; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trade-wind swell will maintain surf up to 9 feet and a high risk of rip currents along east facing reefs the next several days. By late week, northeasterly trade swell will increase and will likely cause surf along north facing reefs to also increase. This could result in a high risk of rip currents along north reefs and hazardous surf along both north and east facing reefs for the weekend.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 AM CST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western and Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions that may quickly become snow-covered when the lake effect snow band moves onshore. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to white out conditions in some areas. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to isolated power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Winds have dropped below advisory level.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 01:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mineral WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gray. Target Area: Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Maine Swift River At Roxbury affecting Oxford County. For the Swift River...including Roxbury...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Swift River at Roxbury. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. At 9.0 feet, Flood waters inundate Route 17 in Byron near the intersection of Byron Village Road. At 10.0 feet, Closure of Route 17 likely from flood waters, significanly impacting travel in and out of the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage during the early morning hours. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Genesee, Plummer, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Uinta Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches possible. * WHERE...Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting of snow. Periods of snow will continue for mountain areas into the afternoon...with lower rates.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Locally heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, highest near and south of M-68. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on quickly changing road conditions in localized areas. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to dangerous white-out conditions...which would impact anyone driving. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to sporadic power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches for most locations, but areas near West Yellowstone and along the Idaho/Wyoming border could see 8 to 16 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Alpena, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
