Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
Medical care in the Russian penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner is in is "non-existent," and those there face 16-hour work days.
Washington Examiner
Court asked to reject immunity for officers who 'attacked' DC George Floyd protesters
The American Civil Liberties Union and several civil rights organizations asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reject total immunity for federal officers and former Attorney General William Barr on behalf of protesters who say they were tear-gassed outside the White House in summer 2020. Demonstrators alleged officers used...
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Taylor Lorenz defending China lockdowns latest instance of media shielding communist regime
Numerous media figures from MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and more, have repeatedly defended or even praised China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
A lesson in contradiction...
Headline: The global population hit 8 billion this week, three times what it was in 1950. Paul Erlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb that the consequence of overpopulation would be famine, pollution and social and economic collapse. He was wrong: because of advances in health, science and technology, the world today is healthier, more prosperous and better fed than ever. Why the contradiction? One would think that an...
Democrats on the verge of upending their 2024 presidential nominating calendar
Democratic Party officials gathering the nation’s capital this week on a mission to revamp the top of their 2024 presidential nominating calendar, booting Iowa from the lead off slot
Bookman: Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests
We should talk a bit about Nick Fuentes, the far-right leader who recently dined with Donald Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. News accounts have described Fuentes as an anti-Semite, but that does not fully capture the vileness of the man or the danger that Trump courts by giving him credibility. According to Fuentes, American […] The post Bookman: Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Student loans relief: 5th Circuit Court rejects Biden's latest plea to reinstate program
The Biden administration was dealt another major blow to its proposed student loan handouts, which would forgive up to
Americans' concerns about nuclear war and energy conflicts grows, new survey finds
A new poll shows Americans are growing more concerned over threats facing the country, including nuclear war and a rise in tension among countries as they seek energy resources.
Philippines will explore for oil in South China Sea even without a deal with Beijing: Marcos
The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, emphasizing his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway.
