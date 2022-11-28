ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headline: The global population hit 8 billion this week, three times what it was in 1950. Paul Erlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb that the consequence of overpopulation would be famine, pollution and social and economic collapse. He was wrong: because of advances in health, science and technology, the world today is healthier, more prosperous and better fed than ever. Why the contradiction? One would think that an...
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests

We should talk a bit about Nick Fuentes, the far-right leader who recently dined with Donald Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. News accounts have described Fuentes as an anti-Semite, but that does not fully capture the vileness of the man or the danger that Trump courts by giving him credibility. According to Fuentes, American […] The post Bookman: Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
