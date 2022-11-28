Read full article on original website
BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Salt Lake woman spreads warmth to unsheltered with candle stoves
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake woman is spreading a little warmth this winter. Susan Keene is making candle stoves to help the homeless keep warm during the season's cold temperatures. "I just really wanted to do something," Keene said. For over a year, she has developed...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter storm will bring hazardous travel to Utah Thursday into Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong cold front will approach Utah on Thursday and affect travel conditions into Friday morning. Strong southerly winds will ramp up Thursday afternoon over western Utah, and a Wind Advisory is in effect through Thursday night for gusts to 55 mph. That front...
Crews begin demolition of old Utah State Prison, make way for 'The Point'
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Demolition has begun at the old Utah State Prison in Draper as crews clear the land for a new community which will be called "The Point." The prison guard tower was toppled on Tuesday to signal the first step in transforming the 600-acre site. “We...
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
Winter storm could add another 24 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday's storm. While that is concerning for driving conditions, it's great news for the amount of water the storm could potentially drop. The Cottonwoods stood out to make out very well from...
Driver, dog critically hurt after collision with TRAX train in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 78-year-old man and his dog were both critically hurt after officials said he drove into the path of an oncoming TRAX train in West Valley City. The incident happened at 3360 South and 2700 West on the Red Line around 12:15 p.m....
One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has been killed in a crash near the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2100 East and 1300 South. Officials from the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash involved a pedestrian...
GALLERY: San Juan Puerto Rico Temple welcomes public in open house
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open to the public in December for an open house. The temple’s open house will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, except on Sundays. Admission is free.
Check Your Health- Joy and Wellness Cancer Program
Treatment for cancer is often physically and emotionally draining, but a creative program at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City is easing the emotional challenges for bone marrow transplant patients. The treatment for these cancer patients often requires prolonged isolation for weeks at the hospital, away from everyday life,...
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Where to find unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list
KUTV — You can find unique gifts for everyone on your list this year at the Simple Treasures Holiday Boutique. Jennie joined Fresh Living to tell us about some of the different treasures you can find this year in Ogden. For more information head to simpletreasuresboutique.biz. Follow Fresh Living...
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
Suspect in hospital after call of suspicious vehicle ends with shots fired on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
Police: DUI suspect who hit horse in Spanish Fork parade had BAC 4 times legal limit
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Aman accused of driving under the influence as he steered his car onto the Spanish Fork Parade of Lights route on Saturday allegedly ignored police who told him the street was closed before driving onto the route and injuring a horse. The suspect, identified...
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
