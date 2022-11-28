ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
PROVO, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has been killed in a crash near the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2100 East and 1300 South. Officials from the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash involved a pedestrian...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Check Your Health- Joy and Wellness Cancer Program

Treatment for cancer is often physically and emotionally draining, but a creative program at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City is easing the emotional challenges for bone marrow transplant patients. The treatment for these cancer patients often requires prolonged isolation for weeks at the hospital, away from everyday life,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Where to find unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

KUTV — You can find unique gifts for everyone on your list this year at the Simple Treasures Holiday Boutique. Jennie joined Fresh Living to tell us about some of the different treasures you can find this year in Ogden. For more information head to simpletreasuresboutique.biz. Follow Fresh Living...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT

