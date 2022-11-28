ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Miami Herald

Where did $1.4 million in migrant flight money go? DeSantis won’t tell Floridians | Opinion

Maybe you think it’s OK that Gov. Ron DeSantis used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the Northeast as a way to raise the alarms about border security and potentially embarrass President Biden. Maybe you think enticing migrants with fake job offers is fine because they didn’t come here legally, and what can they expect?
New York Post

Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history

President Biden all but declared himself as the greatest president in America’s history on Wednesday. “I tell you what,” the president said. “No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period.” Biden spoke during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, which was to feature new announcements and efforts to put new policies in place that support Tribal communities. The summit, which takes place at the Department of the Interior, gives tribal leaders the opportunity to engage with top U.S. officials on ways to strengthen nation-to-nation relationships and ensure indigenous communities endure for years to come. As Biden spoke during the opening day of the...
CBS New York

Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
