Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Chances Increase After Donald Trump Hosts a White Supremacist for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 26 it was reported that Donald Trump had hosted the rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and renowned right-wing broadcaster and white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Ron DeSantis' Aggressive Gerrymander Could Wind Up Making Him The House GOP Hero
Florida's governor delivered four House seats to Republicans with the congressional map he drew – in contrast to Trump, who lost at least two seats.
Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him
An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Where did $1.4 million in migrant flight money go? DeSantis won’t tell Floridians | Opinion
Maybe you think it’s OK that Gov. Ron DeSantis used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the Northeast as a way to raise the alarms about border security and potentially embarrass President Biden. Maybe you think enticing migrants with fake job offers is fine because they didn’t come here legally, and what can they expect?
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Opinion: The Bro-Mance is Over as Trump Tags DeSantis with New Moniker.
Trump Pointing(via dailykos) Ron DeSantis, the controversial Governor of Florida would not be where he is today without the help of Donald Trump. As DeSantis star has been on the rise in the GOP circles, some detractors have even named him the ‘mini-Trump’. There can be no doubt that DeSantis has followed the Trump playbook in his political maneuverings.
Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation
Roger Stone 'disappointed' by GOP turnout in midterms on Alex Jones's show. Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.
Florida Legislators Consider Changing the Law So Governor Ron DeSantis Could Remain in Office if He Runs for President
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 22 it emerged that Florida's legislators are considering another reversal of the so-called 'resign-to-run' law that has been chopped and changed many times in recent years.
More Than 290,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden all but declared himself as the greatest president in America’s history on Wednesday. “I tell you what,” the president said. “No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period.” Biden spoke during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, which was to feature new announcements and efforts to put new policies in place that support Tribal communities. The summit, which takes place at the Department of the Interior, gives tribal leaders the opportunity to engage with top U.S. officials on ways to strengthen nation-to-nation relationships and ensure indigenous communities endure for years to come. As Biden spoke during the opening day of the...
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida.
New Jersey black bear hunt on hold after judge issues temporary stay
A judge has halted the New Jersey black bear hunt less than a week before it was supposed to begin.
Student loans relief: 5th Circuit Court rejects Biden's latest plea to reinstate program
The Biden administration was dealt another major blow to its proposed student loan handouts, which would forgive up to
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book
One of the newest members of the Miami-Dade County commission is condemning Florida International University for inviting an author to speak about her new book examining advantages that federal immigration law granted Cubans who immigrated to the United States. Kevin Cabrera, who was elected to the District 6 seat on...
Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the...
