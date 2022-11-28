ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return

Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with...
WNBA schedule 2023: 12 must-see games of the regular season

The WNBA in 2023 will have 40 regular-season games, the most in league history. Major events won't impact the league's calendar next summer or fall, with no Olympics or FIBA World Cup. Stricter prioritization regulations go into effect, meaning late arrivals for the season will be a no-go. And with five of the 12 teams under new coaches, many eyes will be on how those franchises adjust to new leadership.
'23 WNBA slate tips May 19, features record 40 games per team

The 2023 WNBA regular season will run May 19 through Sept. 10 and features a record 40 games per team, the league announced Wednesday. Opening weekend includes four games on the first night of action, a Friday: The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty, the Connecticut Sun will travel to take on the Indiana Fever, the Minnesota Lynx will face the 2021 champion Chicago Sky in Minneapolis and the Phoenix Mercury will play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.
WNBA teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

WNBA teams and fans can begin getting amped up for the upcoming season with the league releasing its schedule on Wednesday. The regular season will begin on May 19, 2023, and end on Sept. 10. It will be a 40-game campaign per team, a record for the association. All squads will play on the final day of the regular season, adding some potential drama to the impending playoff race.
Kings put struggling goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in relief of...
