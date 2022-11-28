Read full article on original website
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran
AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Injured After World Cup Goal vs. Iran (Video)
The American captain received medical treatment after scoring the team’s first goal of the game.
Christian Pulisic scores biggest USA goal in 12 years, as U.S. advances
DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic scored the goal that beat Iran 1-0 and took the United States into the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday night, and that's really all anyone needs to know. Because this was it, a game of all-or-nothing, when winning was everything and...
Australia's route to 2022 World Cup final: Argentina and Lionel Messi await Socceroos in Round of 16
Graham Arnold's Australia have revived World Cup memories of 2006 after reaching the last 16 of Qatar 2022 with a battling showing in Group D. Guus Hiddink led the Socceroos to their first ever World Cup knockout-stage appearance in Germany and Arnold has matched the feat 16 years later. Despite...
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
The surprising strength that makes the USMNT a legit World Cup semifinal threat
DOHA, Qatar — Tyler Adams sank to his knees, and Yunus Musah collapsed onto his butt, then rolled onto his back. Tim Ream roared with every last ounce of energy he had, then keeled over. They and a dozen teammates had all just "suffered," as Adams and Musah said, for 107 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday night. Some had run more than 21 miles over three World Cup games. They crumbled to Qatari grass because the final whistle on their 1-0 win over Iran had been "such a relief," Musah said. Whereas they'd energized a nation and impressed the world in their first two games, this had been excruciating.
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
Is Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Miami or Saudi Arabia next? | FIFA World Cup Tonight
The FIFA World Cup Tonight crew reacts to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news that he has received a LARGE formal proposal from Al-Nassr FC. The crew discusses where Ronaldo could end up next.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
For Mexico, World Cup heartache and four years of regret
LUSAIL, Qatar – Mexico fell heartbreakingly short despite a furious bid to save itself from World Cup elimination on Wednesday, after finally discovering its scoring touch in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia. Goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez were not enough to take El Tri to the...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany
Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup. Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Canada vs. Morocco
Morocco needs a win or draw against Canada on Thursday to advance out of Group F to the knockout stage. Canada, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored the lone goal in the tournament for Canada, playing in the World Cup for the second time (1986).
World Cup Daily: Argentina got the result it needed, but not the one Mexico wanted
After being on the losing end of one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Argentina will go into the knockout stage as a group-winner. Unfortunately for Mexico, Argentina came just a few goals short of pushing it through as well. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Spain
It is win and advance when Japan plays Spain in a Group E match Thursday. Spain, which would also advance with a draw, has four points after two matches, and Japan has three points. Japan would be eliminated with a loss. If Japan earns a draw, it is eliminated if...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. France
With a spot wrapped up in the Round of 16, look for France to tweak its lineup and maybe rest some regulars when Les Bleus wraps up qualifying play against winless Tunisia in a Group D match Wednesday. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World...
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark
Australia and Denmark will face off Wednesday in Qatar for a Group D matchup. Australia has only advanced to the Round of 16 once, which was back in 2006. The team has not advanced past the group stage in the past three World Cups. This is Denmark’s second straight tournament...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Belgium
It's a win-and-advance scenario when Croatia plays Belgium in a Group F match Thursday. Croatia, the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup, advances with a draw. Belgium can advance with a draw if Canada beats Morocco and it wins a second-place tiebreaker. Belgium finished in third place in 2018, its...
