ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'

LOS ANGELES -- After the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday, eventually losing 116-115 on a buzzer-beating 3 by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard, first-year coach Darvin Ham took the blame. "That falls on me," Ham said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA schedule 2023: 12 must-see games of the regular season

The WNBA in 2023 will have 40 regular-season games, the most in league history. Major events won't impact the league's calendar next summer or fall, with no Olympics or FIBA World Cup. Stricter prioritization regulations go into effect, meaning late arrivals for the season will be a no-go. And with five of the 12 teams under new coaches, many eyes will be on how those franchises adjust to new leadership.
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Stars. Dallas has a 9-5-2 record overall and a 6-2-2 record on its home ice....
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

'23 WNBA slate tips May 19, features record 40 games per team

The 2023 WNBA regular season will run May 19 through Sept. 10 and features a record 40 games per team, the league announced Wednesday. Opening weekend includes four games on the first night of action, a Friday: The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty, the Connecticut Sun will travel to take on the Indiana Fever, the Minnesota Lynx will face the 2021 champion Chicago Sky in Minneapolis and the Phoenix Mercury will play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

WNBA teams and fans can begin getting amped up for the upcoming season with the league releasing its schedule on Wednesday. The regular season will begin on May 19, 2023, and end on Sept. 10. It will be a 40-game campaign per team, a record for the association. All squads will play on the final day of the regular season, adding some potential drama to the impending playoff race.
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kings put struggling goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in relief of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Louisville, Cal fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Josi scores in overtime as Predators beat Ducks 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- - Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy