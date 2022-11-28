Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina
Indiana took on North Carolina on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 77-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here is a collection of some of the best photos from the game.
No blown lead this time as Lakers rout Blazers
LeBron James scored 31 points and Anthony Davis added 27 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded
Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with...
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Following Wednesday's Win
Following Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to waive Matt Ryan, who was on a non-guaranteed deal with the team.
Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville
Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
LOS ANGELES -- After the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday, eventually losing 116-115 on a buzzer-beating 3 by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard, first-year coach Darvin Ham took the blame. "That falls on me," Ham said...
WNBA schedule 2023: 12 must-see games of the regular season
The WNBA in 2023 will have 40 regular-season games, the most in league history. Major events won't impact the league's calendar next summer or fall, with no Olympics or FIBA World Cup. Stricter prioritization regulations go into effect, meaning late arrivals for the season will be a no-go. And with five of the 12 teams under new coaches, many eyes will be on how those franchises adjust to new leadership.
Westbrook, Hield, Turner: Five questions to answer before the proposed Lakers-Pacers trade
After the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena and continue on the road to Sacramento, center Myles Turner might have mixed feelings about boarding the team plane instead of staying in L.A. Last month, after trade talks between the Pacers and Lakers fizzled just...
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Stars. Dallas has a 9-5-2 record overall and a 6-2-2 record on its home ice....
'23 WNBA slate tips May 19, features record 40 games per team
The 2023 WNBA regular season will run May 19 through Sept. 10 and features a record 40 games per team, the league announced Wednesday. Opening weekend includes four games on the first night of action, a Friday: The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty, the Connecticut Sun will travel to take on the Indiana Fever, the Minnesota Lynx will face the 2021 champion Chicago Sky in Minneapolis and the Phoenix Mercury will play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.
Lucky fan wins $75,000 after hitting show-stopping half-court shot at Lakers game
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though Los Angeles Lakers fans were forced to watch their team lose to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, they did have one thing to celebrate, and it was all thanks to one lucky fan. L.A. Lakers fan Jamie Murry Jr. took home $75,000 after shutting down...
WNBA teams get creative for 2023 schedule release
WNBA teams and fans can begin getting amped up for the upcoming season with the league releasing its schedule on Wednesday. The regular season will begin on May 19, 2023, and end on Sept. 10. It will be a 40-game campaign per team, a record for the association. All squads will play on the final day of the regular season, adding some potential drama to the impending playoff race.
Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
Kings put struggling goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in relief of...
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated
Louisville, Cal fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize how unprecedented that is.
Josi scores in overtime as Predators beat Ducks 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- - Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists.
