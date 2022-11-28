Call Kurtis: A father's final wish was derailed by lost luggage

A father's final wish was derailed by lost luggage | Call Kurtis 01:43

MODESTO — A Modesto teacher said she couldn't spread her dad's ashes in Europe after the airline lost her luggage — so she decided it was time to call Kurtis.

Four years after her dad's death, Kim Resso finally made it to his native land in Kelso, Scotland. But there was a problem.

"I didn't get what I wanted to do," she said. "To dispose of my dad's ashes like he wanted."

Kim and her daughters extended their European trip after a cruise to fly to Edinburgh to spread his cremated remains. But while Kim and her daughters arrived in Scotland, their four bags didn't; and one of them contained the ashes.

British Airways eventually found the bags, but not until Kim and her family had already returned to Modesto. Kim said her request for the airline to cover a ticket so she could return to Scotland to spread his ashes was denied.

"I'm just extremely frustrated," she said.

When CBS13 reached out to British Airways, the airline apologized and, in a written statement, said, "we have offered them a gesture of goodwill due to the inconvenience caused."

Kim said British Airways offered $3,200 to cover expenses tied to the lost luggage and $2,000 in ticket vouchers. But she said that's still not enough to cover tickets to Scotland to carry out her dad's wishes.

"That was really a slap in the face," she said.

Kim told CBS13 she and her husband are considering taking the airline to court for the additional expenses.