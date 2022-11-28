ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22

By Erica Rivera
 3 days ago
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22
Photo Credit: ZhuravlevaMaria / Getty Images

Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heartwarming dog videos. Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy.

Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!

The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22 appeared first on DogTime.

pethelpful.com

Video of Dog 'Waiting for Permission' to Show Guest Her Toy Is Priceless

All dogs react differently to someone coming into the house. Some might bark nonstop. They're just protecting their space and their family. Other dogs will lick the guests and jump in their faces because they're just so excited. But our favorite response comes from TikTok doggo @mia_thespringerspaniel. This beautiful Springer...
DogTime

Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love snow and those who hate it. But every dog we’ve ever met loves the fluffy white stuff. In fact, they can’t get enough. What pup doesn’t love to take off, full-speed, through a winter wonderland? Hopefully, when your dog does go on a […] The post Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much

Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...
pethelpful.com

Rescued Horse Finally Learns He's Safe in Video That Touches Our Hearts

Watching rescue animals adjust to their new, safe surroundings is one of the most heartwarming things. We could watch these types of videos 24/7. We know it's not always easy because it takes a lot of patience and time. But the ending is always so worth it. TikTok user @rescuemhorses...
DogTime

Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’

We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
pethelpful.com

Baby Goat's Reaction to Seeing a Cat Just Won the Internet

Watching a baby's reaction to pretty much everything is the cutest thing. We love how they absorb everything within view or when their eyes light up seeing their favorite person. And it's not just human babies that do this. Animals do it too!. Take for example this adorable 3-day-old baby...
DogTime

Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home

It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
ORLANDO, FL
DogTime

Woman Shows the World Her Solid Gold German Shepherd

Every dog parent thinks that their dog is the most special. Of course, to us, they are; no other dog is the one by our side every day. But while our own pups are special in their own rights, most of them don’t have something unique about them genetically. But Kay Talbert, an animal rescuer who regularly shares her companions on TikTok, does have a pet worth turning heads.
DogTime

Gino, 22, Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog

Some dogs live longer than others, and it’s not uncommon to see some of our pooches live into their teenage years. The oldest dog ever was Bluey, an Australian Cattle Dog who lived an astounding 29 years and five months. She died in 1939, but over 80 years on is still the oldest dog ever […] The post Gino, 22, Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22

It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Funny Reaction to Mom Putting Her Harness on Is Too Cute

If only we could read our dog's minds! We bet that's what TikTok user @AliciaMoffet is thinking every time she takes her gorgeous Golden Retriever Willow out for a walk. The harness gets put on, Willow seems totally content, the harness is buckled and .. Just watch this funny video...
pethelpful.com

Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching

Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience. Anna...
Parade

Toddler Adorably Mimics 'Lion King' Scene With Pet Kitten in TikTok Video

One little boy on TikTok is going viral for his love of Disney's The Lion King, after trying to recreate one of the scenes from the movie with his own feline at home. In a clip shared to the app by user @chatdadj, the adorable little tot is seen holding up his kitten to the TV screen during the famous scene of Simba being born.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Getting Another Horse Is Priceless

Those who don't get to spend a lot of time around horses may not get to see their true personalities, but that's just one reason why TikTok is so great. Every person and animal can be a star! Equestrian @alyciacannell loves to feature her 3 Arabian horses in her videos (as well as her cat, dog, and child), and her followers just can't get enough.
DogTime

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

