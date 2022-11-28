Johnny Cash’s sister says the ‘Man in Black’ gave 'his heart back' to God before his death: 'There is hope'

Read full article on original website
Related
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
The Story Behind Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nickname “The Killer”
Many probably think that Jerry Lee Lewis was nicknamed “The Killer” because of his wild piano playing and his even wilder life. While it is true that he had some insane performances and really did live the rock ‘n roll lifestyle, his nickname came before he even became a musician.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Shel Silverstein Wrote for Other Artists, Including Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings, and More
Did you know Johnny Cash’s famous song, “A Boy Named Sue,” was not written by Cash but by the poet Shel Silverstein? Did you also know Silverstein wrote dozens (hundreds?) of songs for other big-name artists like Loretta Lynn and Waylon Jennings?. Here, we will dive into...
Johnny Cash and Family Sang “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
Raised on gospel music as a child, the legendary Johnny Cash sang gospel songs. He had always infused his recordings and concerts with gospel hymns all the way through his long career. This includes “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which has always been part of his repertoire and often performed with his family.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Biden's Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace did not include Hunter Biden's out-of-wedlock daughter.
Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'
Idaho college victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning that four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
Ben Carson: Left's attacks on Black conservative Herschel Walker an 'attempt to divide the Black community'
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Ben Carson accused the left of trying to divide the Black community by attacking Black conservatives like Herschel Walker.
Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report
Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
A wide-necked Florida man who became a viral sensation after his mugshot gained thousands of comments and shares has been arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Oklahoma hearse driver charged with first-degree murder related to road rage shooting
Kasey Caleb McConville, 25, was arrested by Oklahoma City police Friday after allegedly shooting a man while driving a hearse in what officials said was a road rage incident.
Fox News
878K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0