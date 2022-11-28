Johnny Cash’s sister says the ‘Man in Black’ gave 'his heart back' to God before his death: 'There is hope'

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO